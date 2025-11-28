ARAS System helps collect over 300,000 manats in additional customs payments this year

28 November 2025 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Since the launch of the Risk Analysis System (ARAS), more than 300,000 manats in additional customs payments have been transferred to the state budget this year, Rövşən Mahmudzadə, Head of the Customs Post at the Logistics Center of the Main Customs Department for Air Transport, told journalists, Azernews reports.

He noted that monthly customs payments related to parcels exceed 500,000 manats. Mahmudzadə also highlighted that, on average, 20,000 to 25,000 parcels pass through customs control each day.

According to Mahmudzadə, starting this year, customs inspections of postal parcels have been conducted using the ARAS system, which organizes inspections based on risk analysis. Carrier companies present parcels for customs checks, and violations discovered during inspections typically involve incorrect declarations, such as misreporting customs value or inaccurately stating the quantity of goods.

He added that all parcels undergo customs control through the risk-based system, and their clearance is ensured after the checks.