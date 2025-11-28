Culture Ministry launches new e-service for film sector

28 November 2025 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has introduced a new electronic service in the field of cinema, Azernews reports.

The service for registering films in the state film registry and obtaining distribution permits is now available through the unified MyCulture electronic portal.

The digitalization and integration of cultural services is one of the ten priority areas of the Ministry of Culture's e-Culture digital development strategy (2024–2026).

The electronic service can be accessed via the MyCulture personal portal, which consolidates cultural services under a one-stop principle, as well as through the Ministry's official website.

The redesigned service simplifies document processing, speeds up application submissions, and fully automates the workflow. This makes it easier and more convenient for film producers, exhibitors, distributors, and cinema networks to obtain the necessary distribution permits, regardless of time or location.

Registration in the state film registry and issuance of distribution permits is conducted in accordance with the "Rules for the Distribution and Screening of Films," approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on July 6, 2006. Currently, the registry contains over 11,000 films and distribution permits, underlining the importance of this digital service.

Under the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Cinematography," all films intended for mass screening, including cinema halls, video halls, distribution points, and broadcast or retransmission services must be registered in the State Film Registry and receive a distribution permit. Screening or distributing films without registration is punishable under Article 386 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The new electronic service will also facilitate the entry of foreign film companies into the Azerbaijani film industry, supporting the growth of international film circulation and fostering new collaborations.