Final of Azerbaijan Champions Cup in Dance to be held in Baku

28 November 2025 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The final of the Azerbaijan Champions Cup in Dance will take place at the Sarhadchi Sports Complex on November 30, featuring the best dance teams in the country, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Dance Association. The event starts at 09:00.

Competing for the prestigious cup will be the winners of regional, national, and international tournaments. Among the finalists are:

Yalkin – winner of the Ümid Cup

Khamsa – winner of the Kəpəz Cup

Nur Dance / Grasiya Dance Club – champion of Baku

İnci Ansamblı – winner of the Böyük Qafqaz Cup

Qaval – winner of the Art Olimpia Cup

Qaval Grasiya Dance Club – Azerbaijan champion

Grasiya Dance Club– winner of the Payız Əfsanələri Cup

At the Sərhədçi arena, the teams will present vibrant, dynamic performances and showcase the highest level of preparation. The final promises to be a grand celebration of dance, skill, and spirit.

The organizers invite all dance enthusiasts to witness the decisive battle of the country's strongest teams and support their favorites in this spectacular event.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.