Azerbaijan's Hajiyev visits NATO headquarters in Brussels, holds high-level meetings

28 November 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has paid a visit to NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

As reported by Azernews, citing the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to NATO, which shared the information on its official account on X, Hajiyev’s visit included a series of high-level meetings at the Alliance’s headquarters.

During the trip, Hajiyev met with ambassadors of the North Atlantic Council as well as NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Burcu San. The discussions revisited the recent visit of North Atlantic Council ambassadors to Azerbaijan and their meeting with President Ilham Aliyev.

The sides held extensive exchanges on a broad range of issues, including the successful partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO, prospects for further cooperation, and Azerbaijan’s contributions to the Alliance, particularly in strengthening Europe’s energy security. Regional security developments and progress on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda were also among the key topics addressed during the meetings.