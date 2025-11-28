Composers' Union highlights music legacy of eminent composer [PHOTOS]

28 November 2025 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

A jubilee event dedicated to the 90th anniversary of People's Artist, Professor, State Prize Laureate, and holder of the "Shohrat" and "Istiqlal" Orders, eminent composer Vasif Adigozalov, has taken place at the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Azernews reports.

During the event, President of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist, corresponding member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and Professor, Firangiz Alizadeh, discussed the creative legacy of Vasif Adigozalov, a worthy successor to the Gara Garayev school.

She stressed that his diverse body of work spans various musical genres, noting that his cantatas, oratorios, and the patriotic opera "Natavan" continue to stir deep emotions in listeners both within Azerbaijan and internationally. Firangiz Alizadeh also mentioned that Vasif Adigozalov's works are part of the "Eternal Signatures" collection, a project by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. She added that it is gratifying to see the composer's magnificent pieces still being performed widely across the country's concert stages and incorporated into educational curricula.

The event featured presentations by musicologists, who explored different facets of Vasif Adigozalov's artistry.

The Union's Secretary, Dr Leyla Zöhrabova, Associate Professor, delivered a talk on "The Reflection of National Music Traditions in Vasif Adigozalov's Symphonic Works."

Dr Imruz Afandiyeva, Honoured Art Worker and Professor, shared "Memories of Vasif Adigozeaov," while Professor Hajar Babayeva, Honoured Art Worker, spoke on "Vasif Adigozalov and Azerbaijani Literature." Dr Seadat Tahmirazgizi, Honoured Cultural Worker, discussed "Patriotism in Vasif Adigozalov's Music."

Vasif Adigozalov's son, People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov, expressed his commitment to ensuring his father's works are diligently promoted throughout his own career in music. The event continued with a musical performance.

Under the direction of People's Artist Gülbacı İmanova, the State Choir Capella performed fragments from Vasif Adigozalov's oratorios "Çanaqqala – 1915" and "Qarabağ Shikastəsi" (soloist: Gunel Asadova, concertmasters: Vafa Azizova, Elkhan Niftiyev).

The composer's Violin Concerto was performed by international competition laureates Lala Mukhtarova (violin) and Zuleykha Usubova (piano), while his "Three Preludes for Piano" were played by Honoured Artist Elnara Keberlinskaya. His celebrated works, the "Qərənfil" romance and the song "Lay-lay", were presented by international competition laureate Rəvan Mustafazadə (tar) and Sevinc Kərimova (piano).

The event concluded with a video presentation of a segment from Vasif Adigozalov's "Qarabağ Shikastəsi" oratorio, performed by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra and the State Choir Capella, conducted by Yalchin Adigozalov.

Vasif Adigozalov was born on July 28, 1935, in Baku. He began his musical journey with early training in piano at a specialised music school. In 1953, he entered the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, where he studied composition, graduating in 1958, followed by a degree in piano in 1959.

During his student years, Vasif Adigozalov composed his first pieces, which were showcased at the first Congress of Composers of Azerbaijan in 1956. Between 1957 and 1959, he worked as the chief editor for the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Azerbaijan.

From 1959 to 1960, he taught at the Baku Music College named after Asaf Zeynally, and later became the chief music editor at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic from 1960 to 1961.

From 1962 to 1968, Vasif Adigozalov served as the responsible secretary of the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan, and between 1968 and 1978, he was the artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble. He also led the Baku Music College as its director from 1972 to 1983.

In 1972, Vasif Adigozalov began a long-standing association with the Baku Music Academy. As a teacher, associate professor, and later professor, he made significant contributions to the development of young musicians. From 1990 onward, he served as the first secretary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

A key figure in Azerbaijani music, Vasif Adigozalov's compositions reflect the cultural and artistic pulse of his time. His work is recognised for blending contemporary styles with Azerbaijani musical traditions, especially the deep-rooted art of mugham.

His compositions span various genres, including symphonies, symphonic poems, concertos, oratorios, operas, and musical comedies, all of which earned him widespread acclaim. His pieces also contributed significantly to Azerbaijani film and theatre music.

Vasif Adigozalov played an instrumental role in the advancement of Azerbaijan's composer school. He was deeply committed to the training of professional musicians and to the activities of the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan. Known for his intellectual integrity, he consistently demonstrated a strong sense of civic responsibility in regard to the events shaping society.

His contributions to Azerbaijani music and culture have been highly praised. He was honored with many prestigious awards, including the "Glory" Order in 1995 and the "Istiglal" Order in 2005.

Vasif Adigozalov passed away on September 15, 2006, and was laid to rest in the Alley of Honor.