The Great Return represents one of the most historic and transformative national endeavors in Azerbaijan’s modern era, marking the large-scale resettlement of citizens to the territories liberated following the 2020 Patriotic War. After nearly three decades of displacement, Azerbaijanis are finally returning to their ancestral homes in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, beginning a new stage of national revival.

At the core of this process are the undeniable and decisive efforts of Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, whose leadership has been instrumental in shaping the vision, pace, and direction of the Great Return. President Aliyev personally oversees the reconstruction agenda, conducts regular visits to the liberated regions, and ensures that each stage of planning—from mine clearance and infrastructure development to the restoration of cultural heritage—is implemented with precision and long-term sustainability in mind. His commitment has ensured that the liberated lands are rebuilt not only as livable spaces but as exemplary models of modern urban development.

Under President Aliyev’s guidance, Azerbaijan has launched some of the most ambitious reconstruction projects in its history. Entire cities and villages are being rebuilt based on “smart city” and “smart village” concepts, integrating green technologies, digital governance, and high standards of urban planning. Aghali village in Zangilan, one of the first smart settlements, stands as a clear demonstration of the President’s vision—where families have already returned to modern homes with access to advanced public services and new economic opportunities.

Ensuring the safety of returnees has been another key priority. Under the direct instruction of President Aliyev, extensive demining operations have been accelerated, mobilizing national institutions and international partners to clear vast areas contaminated during the years of occupation. This effort has created safe conditions for reconstruction and the gradual return of residents.

Cultural and historical restoration also occupies a central place in the President’s agenda. Under his leadership, Azerbaijan has undertaken the rehabilitation of religious monuments, cultural sites, museums, cemeteries, and historical landmarks that suffered destruction or neglect. These projects serve not only to preserve national heritage but also to reestablish the cultural identity of the region.

The Great Return is, therefore, much more than a resettlement program—it is a comprehensive national revival shaped by strategic leadership, strong political will, and a clear vision for the future. Thanks to the unwavering efforts of President Ilham Aliyev, the liberated territories are being transformed into secure, modern, and prosperous regions, where Azerbaijani families can rebuild their lives with dignity and optimism. This historic process stands as a testament to Azerbaijan’s resilience and its commitment to restoring justice and prosperity to its people.