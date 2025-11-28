Joint Communiqué adopted at 7th Meeting of OTS Senior Media and Information Officials
A joint communiqué has been adopted at the 7th meeting of ministers and high-level officials responsible for media and information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Baku.
As reported by Azernews, the document outlines key priorities, including the establishment of reliable and sustainable approaches, strengthening information security, conducting joint media initiatives, and enhancing mutual support among member states.
The communiqué also envisions expanding cooperation in the media sphere among OTS countries and developing shared information platforms.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!