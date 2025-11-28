Int'l Mugham Center holds special evening timed to acclaimed clarinetist [PHOTOS]

28 November 2025 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Special evening celebrating the 85th anniversary of the acclaimed clarinetist Ashraf Ashrafzade has taken place at the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports. The event opened with footage from a film about the life and work of the musician.

Sahib Pashazade, director of the International Mugham Center and Honored Artist, opened the ceremony by emphasizing the significance of the center's projects aimed at developing instrumental performance. He noted that the art of clarinet music reflects the richness of Azerbaijan's national musical traditions, and Ashraf Ashrafzade remains one of the most distinguished representatives of this school. His distinctive performing style has left a lasting mark on the history of Azerbaijani folk instrumental art.

During the event, several prominent figures shared their memories of the master, including Honored Artists Arif Asadullayev and Chingiz Abbasov, Professor Abbasgulu Najafzade of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Honored Artist Zakir Mirzoyev, Associate Professor Aydin Aliyev of Garabagh University, ethnographer Tavakkul Salimov, and nagarist Rafig Kurbanov, who collaborated with Ashraf Ashrafzade for many years.

Representing the family, Altay Mansurov expressed gratitude to the organizers for honoring and preserving the memory of the legendary musician.

The musical program featured performances by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and People's Artist of Dagestan Sherbet Rzaguliyev, Honored Artist Akif Gurbatov, and musicians Gulammirza Mirzoev, Aydin Aliyev, Hakim Abdullaev, Dilaver Mammadov, Yangibar Abdurrahmanov, Shamsi Mamadov, Islam Aliyev, Huseyn Mukhammedoglu, and Seymur Kerimov.

They performed pieces from Ashraf Ashrafzade's repertoire as well as selections of Azerbaijani folk instrumental music.

The instrumental ensemble of the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater provided the musical accompaniment.