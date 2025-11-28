President Ilham Aliyev conveys condolences to Xi Jinping
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many lives in the devastating fire that broke out in an apartment complex in Hong Kong.
In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my profound condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of those who perished, and to the friendly people of China, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the letter reads.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!