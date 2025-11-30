Temporary import restrictions imposed from certain areas amid animal and avian diseases

30 November 2025 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Several animal and avian diseases have been reported in different countries, Azernews reports citing the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

Foot-and-mouth disease has been detected in Bilecik province of the Republic of Turkiye, bluetongue disease in the Larnaca district of the Republic of Cyprus, and Newcastle disease in the Warmian-Masurian administrative region of Poland.

In addition, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been recorded in multiple regions, including the Ards and North Down districts of Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom, the Opole administrative region of Poland, Monaghan and Leix counties in the Republic of Ireland, the Wallonia region of Belgium, and Zeeland province in the Netherlands.

The information was provided by the Department of Information Support and Innovative Solutions of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency.

To protect the territory of Azerbaijan from infectious diseases, the Agency has temporarily restricted imports of relevant goods from the affected regions. These measures were implemented in accordance with the WOAH's Terrestrial Animal Health Code and based on a zonal approach.

At the same time, the State Customs Committee has been notified to ensure the proper enforcement of these restrictions.