Baku, Warsaw discuss consular cooperation and digitalisation [PHOTO]

30 November 2025 00:57 (UTC+04:00)

Consular consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Poland were held in Warsaw on 28 November.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department, while the Polish delegation was led by Justyna Chrzanovska, Director of the Department of Consular Affairs at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The consultations reviewed the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland in the field of consular services and discussed prospects for future development. The sides also examined the possibility of signing new bilateral documents and advancing the digitalisation of consular procedures.

During the meeting, both delegations exchanged views on expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the areas of justice, internal affairs, prosecution, migration, and consular affairs.