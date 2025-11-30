Command-staff exercise on emergency response held in Nakhchivan [PHOTOS]

30 November 2025 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has conducted a command-staff exercise on the topic "Organization of Management by the Ministry's Apparatus and Structural Units During the Elimination of the Consequences of Emergencies", Azernews reports.

The main goal of the exercise was to assess the practical capabilities of forces and resources stationed in cities and districts in the event of large-scale emergencies, evaluate their readiness, improve the management system, enhance the interaction of command posts, and develop the leadership's ability to make quick decisions.

The command-staff exercise was held at 14 simulated emergency sites, involving the Ministry's forces and resources. In line with the exercise plan, the overall situation and operational conditions were first explained, and the relevant tasks were assigned.

Based on the operational scenario, 22 interventions were presented to the command posts. The command posts of the agencies were coordinated by the exercise leadership from the control room in crisis situations.

Through monitoring by control cameras installed in the cities and districts, rescue operations at the simulated emergency sites and the deployment of reinforcement resources were observed. The situation at the units and on-site was assessed, and the sequential activities of the units were ensured.

During the exercise, the leadership practiced receiving, clarifying, and making decisions on emergency rescue and other urgent tasks. Intensive information exchange was conducted between command posts, data was summarized, and reports from agency heads were heard.

The two-day command-staff exercise successfully achieved the objectives set.