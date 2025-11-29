Flood toll in Southern Thailand rises to 162 amid ongoing rescue efforts
The number of flood victims in southern Thailand has risen to 162, up from 145, the Thai Flood Control Center reported, Azernews reports.
The highest number of casualties was recorded in Songkhla province, where 126 people lost their lives.
Following the cessation of heavy rains, water levels in the affected areas have dropped significantly over the past few days.
This has enabled authorities to evacuate residents and intensify search and rescue operations in the disaster-hit regions.
