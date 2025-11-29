Uzbekistan bans electronic cigarettes

29 November 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Legislative changes have recently come into force in Uzbekistan, introducing strict penalties for the circulation of electronic cigarettes and nicotine-containing devices, Azernews reports.

According to amendments to the Criminal Code, citizens convicted of importing or exporting tobacco products and electronic nicotine delivery systems can face serious legal consequences. The law also covers the manufacture, purchase, storage, transportation, and production of electronic cigarettes, the circulation of which is prohibited in the territory of the republic.

Significant violations, or repeated offenses after an administrative penalty, carry severe sanctions. Penalties include fines ranging from 300 to 500 basic calculation units, correctional labor for two to three years, restriction of liberty for three to five years, or imprisonment for three to five years.

The law provides an incentive for voluntary compliance: a person who reports their actions to the authorities and surrenders prohibited products can be exempt from liability. Experts suggest this approach could encourage greater public awareness and voluntary adherence to the new regulations, potentially reducing illegal circulation without increasing prison populations.