Over 900 young people attend Azerbaijan’s ICT Career Fair
The Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) today organized an ICT Career Fair for university students, graduates, and alumni of IDDA’s educational programs.
As reported by Azernews, the event brought together more than 900 young participants, offering them the opportunity to meet representatives from 20 leading public and private organizations operating in Azerbaijan’s information and communications technology sector.
The fair aims to help young professionals explore career prospects, learn about current industry demands, and connect directly with potential employers in the rapidly developing ICT field.
