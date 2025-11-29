Energy Ministry and Clean Energy Capital sign implementation agreement for offshore wind project

29 November 2025 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Ministry of Energy and “Clean Energy Capital” LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Green Energy Company, have signed an Implementation Agreement for the assessment, development, and execution of an offshore wind energy project.

As reported by Azernews, citing the Ministry, the project envisions the development of an offshore wind facility with an initial capacity of 200 MW and a total planned capacity of 600 MW.

Under the agreement, Clean Energy Capital LLC will conduct studies in the designated offshore area of the Caspian Sea to support the project’s implementation.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has accelerated its transition toward clean energy in recent years, positioning itself as a future renewable energy hub in the region. The country’s long-term vision aligns with its national priorities on energy diversification, climate commitments, and sustainable economic development.

A key component of this strategy is the large-scale integration of renewable sources — particularly solar, wind, and green hydrogen — into the national energy system.