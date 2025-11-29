ADNSU and UFAZ host annual career fair, connecting students with industry leaders

29 November 2025 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry (ADNSU), together with the Azerbaijan-French University (UFAZ), has organized its annual career fair, bringing leading companies, industry experts, and professionals together with senior students and recent graduates.

As reported by Azernews, the event opened with remarks from UFAZ Executive Director, Associate Professor Vazeh Asgarov, who provided an overview of the fair. ADNSU Rector, Associate Professor Rufat Azizov, then welcomed guests and delivered a presentation on the university’s activities and recent achievements.

Rector Azizov emphasized that such fairs offer an important platform for connecting companies with upper-year students. He highlighted the strong demand for ADNSU and UFAZ graduates across industrial sectors, noting that the university has built close cooperation with the industry. This, he said, not only expands internship and employment opportunities for students but also helps identify the most in-demand specialties in the labor market.

Following the official ceremony, students explored the exhibition area.

Forty companies participated in the fair with their own stands, including SOCAR, SOCAR Polymer, bp, Azercell, SOCAR Downstream, AzerGold, Azersun, TotalEnergies, EiGroup, Deloitte, ABB, Simbrella, Azerconnect, SLB, AzInTelecom, Baku Metro, EY Azerbaijan, NORM, JOCAP, Turan Drilling, Möcüzə Dad, and Azərsun Holding. Company representatives provided attendees with detailed information on their operations, preferred candidate competencies, available vacancies, and internship programs.

More than 500 students and graduates attended the event, approaching company representatives to ask questions and learn about current labor market trends, specialized projects, and career or internship opportunities.

Alongside the exhibition, several informative sessions were held. UFAZ presented its master’s programs, while the State Employment Agency offered a two-hour on-site consultation for participants. AZCON Holding also introduced its “Digital Bridge” internship program.

The career fair was recognized as an important platform for supporting the professional development of students and strengthening ties between academia and industry.

UFAZ has been hosting this annual career fair since 2021.