Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

30 November 2025 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani manat maintained its stability against the US dollar at the end of this week, according to the official exchange rate set by the Azerbaijan Central Bank (CBA), Azernews reports.

The weighted average rate closed the week at 1.7 manat per dollar.

Against the Russian ruble, the official exchange rate of the manat increased by 0.0302, with the weighted average rising by 0.05694 manat, reaching 2.16334 manat per 100 rubles.

In contrast, the manat slightly weakened against the Turkish lira, with the official rate decreasing by 0.0001 manat over the week and the weighted average falling by 0.00008 manat, settling at 0.04006 manat per lira.