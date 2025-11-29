UK net migration drops 70% to lowest level since pandemic

29 November 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Net migration to the United Kingdom fell sharply to 204,000 in the period from July 2024 to June 2025, marking a 70% decline from the 649,000 recorded in the same period a year earlier and an almost 80% drop compared to the 2023 peak, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!