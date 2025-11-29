Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Diaspora meets Hungarian Ambassador

29 November 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Tamás József Torma, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Chairman Muradov highlighted Azerbaijan’s successful diaspora policy under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He also drew attention to Hungary’s hosting of an upcoming meeting of heads of diaspora institutions from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), emphasizing that the event will contribute to deepening cooperation and creating new collaboration formats among participating countries.

The ambassador was briefed on Azerbaijan’s multifaceted diaspora initiatives, including “Azerbaijan Houses” abroad, weekend schools, Coordination Councils, and the active role of the diaspora in the international information space.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Ambassador Torma stressed the importance of expanding cultural ties between the two countries and reaffirmed Hungary’s continued support for Azerbaijan’s rightful positions. He also shared detailed information on Hungarian communities abroad and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation, including in diaspora activities, will continue to grow.

The discussion focused on strengthening relations between Azerbaijani and Hungarian diaspora organizations, promoting cultural and humanitarian projects, expanding youth exchange programs, and implementing joint initiatives.

Attention was also given to the II “INTERNSHIP” program for diaspora officials from OTS member and observer states, including participants’ visits to Azerbaijan and the Garabagh region.

Ambassador Torma expressed his interest in learning the Azerbaijani language. In response, he was presented with copies of “Azerbaijani Language” for diaspora members abroad and “A Grammar of Contemporary Azerbaijani” for foreign learners, published with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on the prospects for continued bilateral cooperation in diaspora-related activities.