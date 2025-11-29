Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports gain pace as economic diversification deepens

29 November 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector exports reached 2.99 billion US dollars in January–October 2025, reflecting a 6.6 percent increase from the same period last year. This growth comes despite a challenging global trade environment, suggesting that the non-oil economy is becoming more resilient and competitive. One of the most notable developments has been the surge in food exports, which grew by nearly 20 percent to 962.1 million US dollars.

