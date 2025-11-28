Bilateral trade seen reaching new high as Russia–Azerbaijan flows grow 5%

28 November 2025 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Analysts view the rising trade figures as part of a broader pattern of economic integration and diversification for Azerbaijan, as the country seeks to deepen its trade relationships while balancing its non-oil export portfolio. With robust growth and stable demand, reaching the $5 billion milestone by year-end appears feasible under current trends.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!