Massive protests disrupt far-right AfD Youth Wing Conference in Giessen, Germany

30 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Giessen, Germany, protesting the founding conference of the youth wing of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Azernews reports.

According to authorities, 30 organizations and groups joined the demonstrations, with the total number of participants reaching around 50,000. Protesters blocked roads and erected barricades to prevent AfD leadership from reaching the conference venue.

Clashes broke out in several areas, with demonstrators throwing stones and bottles at police, who responded with water cannons and pepper spray to restore order.

The protests reportedly delayed the start of the congress, highlighting the intense public opposition to the far-right party’s activities in the region.