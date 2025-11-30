Massive protests disrupt far-right AfD Youth Wing Conference in Giessen, Germany
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Giessen, Germany, protesting the founding conference of the youth wing of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Azernews reports.
According to authorities, 30 organizations and groups joined the demonstrations, with the total number of participants reaching around 50,000. Protesters blocked roads and erected barricades to prevent AfD leadership from reaching the conference venue.
Clashes broke out in several areas, with demonstrators throwing stones and bottles at police, who responded with water cannons and pepper spray to restore order.
The protests reportedly delayed the start of the congress, highlighting the intense public opposition to the far-right party’s activities in the region.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!