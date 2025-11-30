Azerbaijan, Jordan hold talks on boosting partnership in various fields

30 November 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has held a meeting with Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yarub Alqudah, who is also the co-chair of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, it was underlined that Azerbaijan–Jordan relations are steadily advancing on the basis of friendship and cooperation.

It was also highlighted that the close personal relationship between President Ilham Aliyev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein plays a significant role in enhancing bilateral ties.

The parties exchanged views on opportunities to further broaden mutually beneficial collaboration across multiple sectors, including trade, the economy, investment, humanitarian efforts, and other areas.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, also participated in the meeting.