Farid Gayibov re-elected as President of European Gymnastics

30 November 2025 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has been re-elected as President of European Gymnastics, Azernews reports.

He was elected for a third term by a majority vote at the 31st Congress held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

Note that Farid Gayibov has been leading European Gymnastics since 2017.

Founded in 1982, European Gymnastics (formerly UEG) unites 50 national federations focusing on high-level sport but also recreational sport with offers for all age groups, gender and abilities.

European Gymnastics organizes European Gymnastics Championships for each of the gymnastic disciplines.