Micro-business credit volume continues upward trend in Azerbaijan

29 November 2025 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, that this figure is 24.3 million manats (0.7%) higher compared to October 1 of this year. Year-on-year, the volume of loans increased by 418.3 million manats, marking a 13.8% rise.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!