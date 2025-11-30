Armenian, Turkish officials discuss TRIPP project

30 November 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumaklı and Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan have met in Istanbul to discuss expanding economic, trade, and logistics cooperation, Azernews reports citing Azertag.

The ministers stressed the importance of regular contacts between the two countries, reaffirming their commitment to continue dialogue.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the key topics such as the potential resumption of rail links between Kars and Gyumri, as well as exploring new economic, logistical, and trade opportunities through the TRIPP initiative.

The parties highlighted the need to diversify energy markets, establish new routes, and broaden mutual economic interests.

The discussions also focused on agricultural cooperation, including farm insurance and the joint fight against animal diseases.