More than 518,000 citizens already voted in Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary elections

30 November 2025 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

As of noon on November 30, 2025, a total of 518,473 voters, representing approximately twelve point zero seven percent of registered citizens, had cast their ballots in the early elections for members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (parliament), Azernews reports.

Deputy Chairperson of the Central Election Commission, Aydana Zhupueva, made this announcement during a briefing.

Kyrgyzstan is divided into thirty electoral districts, each of which will elect three deputies to parliament. Voter turnout varied across districts, with the highest participation recorded in District Number One at sixteen point two two percent, District Number Four at fifteen point six zero percent, and District Number Thirty at fifteen point three three percent.

Lower turnout was reported in District Number Twenty at seven point three zero percent, District Number Twenty-Four at seven point seven one percent, and District Number Twenty-One at eight point four six percent.

The total number of registered voters in the country is 4,294,243. Voting is ongoing at polling stations nationwide.