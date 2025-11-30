Tree-planting campaign and march held in Ganja city [PHOTOS]

30 November 2025 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

A march and tree-planting campaign titled "Love for the Homeland, Care for Nature, Respect for History" has been organized jointly by the Ganja District Executive Authority and the Avey State Historical and Cultural Reserve, Azernews reports.

As part of the event, faculty and students from the Ganja branch of Baku State University and the Ganja State Social-Economic College, along with young people, planted Eldar pines, almonds (80 trees), and other tree species suitable for the climate at the foot of the Goyazan Mountain at the "Goyazan" branch of the reserve.

Afterwards, the participants, carrying the three-colored flag of Azerbaijan, marched towards the summit of Goyazan Mountain.

Upon reaching the top, the excursion guides provided detailed information to the students about the historical monuments in the area and the archaeological excavations that had been conducted there.

Continuing the event, the participants visited the reserve's Damjili branch. There, a video presentation about the monuments was shown, and information about the scientific and archaeological excavations carried out in the Damjili cave and surrounding areas was shared with the youth.

The participants also had the opportunity to view an exhibition showcasing exhibits discovered during excavations conducted by Japanese and Azerbaijani archaeologists, as well as various printed materials related to the reserve.