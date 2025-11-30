Weekly overview of Azerbaijani oil prices

30 November 2025 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

This week, the average prices of Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, and Urals (EX NOVO) crude oils declined, while Dated Brent crude recorded an increase, Azernews reports.

The Azeri Light CIF crude from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field fell by $1.66, or 2.46 percent, compared to last week, averaging $65.90 per barrel. During the period, the highest price reached $67.04 per barrel, while the lowest dropped to $64.80 per barrel.

On FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan, Azeri Light crude averaged $65.42 per barrel, down $1.61, or 2.46 percent, from the previous week. Prices fluctuated between a high of $64.96 and a low of $62.68 per barrel.

Urals crude averaged $44.65 per barrel, declining by $5.41, or 10.8 percent, from last week, with weekly highs and lows of $46.71 and $43.30 per barrel, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dated Brent crude averaged $63.76 per barrel, up $0.46, or 0.73 percent, from the prior week, reaching a maximum of $64.44 and a minimum of $62.84 per barrel during the reporting period.