Azerbaijani boxer wins gold at U-23 European Boxing Championships

29 November 2025 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani boxer Subhan Mammadov (50 kg) delivered an outstanding performance to win the gold medal at the U-23 European Boxing Championships, Azernews reports.

Mammadov defeated Ukraine’s Maksym Rudyk in the final, dominating all three rounds. The judges awarded him a convincing 4:1 victory, securing the European champion title for the rising star.

The Azerbaijani national team, coached by Elbrus Rzayev, wrapped up the tournament with three medals in total. Earlier, Taghi Nasibov (60 kg) and Sabuhı Alizade (+90 kg) earned bronze medals for the country.

The championship brought together 271 boxers from 33 nations, making Mammadov’s triumph a significant achievement for Azerbaijani boxing.