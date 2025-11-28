Azerbaijan represented at international symposium in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

28 November 2025 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Rufat Mahmud has participated in the international event titled "International Symposium: A Century of National Palaces," which held in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The symposium, which held significant importance in terms of discussing international experiences in the preservation of historical and cultural heritage, monument restoration, and museology, brought together leaders of palace museums and historical-cultural reserves from various countries, as well as scholars.

They delivered presentations on topics such as the management, restoration, sustainable development, musealization, and preservation of museum collections of heritage monuments.

During a session held as part of the event, Chairman Rüfət Mahmud delivered a speech on the topic "From Preservation to Presentation: Turning Icherisheher's Monuments into Museums," providing information on the efforts and experiences related to the preservation, restoration, and musealization of monuments.

During his visit, Rüfət Mahmud also met with Mustafa Tural, the head of the Istanbul Historical Areas Directorate, which is responsible for managing four historical monuments listed in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

During the meeting, they discussed the exchange of experiences in the management of heritage sites and explored possibilities for future collaboration.