Azerbaijan, Thailand discuss partnership across multiple sectors

30 November 2025 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Musa Gasimli, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and Goydeniz Gahramanov, Head of Azerbaijan-Thailand Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations have met with Issara Sereewatthanawut, Secretary-General of King Prajadhipok's Institute under the Thailand Parliament, Azernews reports.

Deputy Speaker Musa Gasimli spoke about the current state of relations between the two countries, emphasizing the important role of high-level visits in developing these ties.

It was noted that Azerbaijan and Thailand cooperate effectively within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations. At the same time, the parliaments of the two countries work efficiently both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Musa Gasimli also provided information on the current situation in the region, noting that the resolution of the long-standing conflict has created new realities in the area. He spoke about the investment climate created in Azerbaijan and emphasized that Thailand's utilization of these opportunities would serve mutual interests.

The Deputy Speaker shared his views on developing relations between the two states and peoples in various fields, including the implementation of joint projects in business and investment.

Issara Sereewatthanawut highlighted the potential for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Thailand and stressed the importance of intensifying contacts in various fields.

The discussion covered opportunities to expand economic ties, increase trade turnover, and advance initiatives in tourism, education, innovation, industry, and other areas.

The parties also exchanged views on the development of interparliamentary relations, mutual experience sharing, and other areas of cooperation.

Azerbaijan and Thailand have been working to enhance their diplomatic and economic relations through high-level meetings.

Key areas of focus included expanding parliamentary diplomacy, fostering collaboration between think tanks, and boosting economic cooperation in sectors such as trade, tourism, and innovation.

Thailand is a major exporter of food, fruits, and seafood, while Azerbaijan primarily supplies oil and gas.

Tourism is viewed as a potential avenue to strengthen ties further and create new opportunities for trade and investment, with discussions also expected on a possible air service agreement to facilitate travel between the two countries.