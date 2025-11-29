Nizami Ganjavi International Center holds high-level meetings in Beijing

29 November 2025 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation from the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) conducted a series of high-level meetings in Beijing, Azernews reports.

The visit began with a meeting with Vu Hongbo, former Special Representative of the Chinese Government for European Affairs and Ambassador. The delegation also met with Professor Li Daokui, Mansfield Freeman Chair at Tsinghua University and Director of the China Center for World Economy (CCWE), as well as Dr. David Pan, Executive Dean of Schwartzman College and a member of NGIC’s Board of Directors. During the discussions, participants explored cooperation opportunities and confirmed the participation of Chinese representatives in the XIII Global Baku Forum.

On the following day, the delegation met with Vu Ken, President of the China Foreign Affairs University, and Yan Tao, Vice President of the institute. The talks focused on humanitarian dialogue, joint efforts on global issues, and prospects for multilateral cooperation.

As part of the program, NGIC representatives also met with Professor Justin Yifu Lin, former Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of the World Bank. Discussions covered regional economic trends, sustainable development strategies, and upcoming events including the 2026 XIII Global Baku Forum, the World Urban Forum, and other NGIC initiatives organized under the UN framework.

The Beijing meetings significantly contributed to strengthening NGIC’s strategic ties with Chinese partners and expanded the Center’s role in promoting global dialogue and multilateral cooperation.