Azerbaijan, Sweden exchange expertise on digital taxation and risk management

30 November 2025 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation from the Azerbaijan State Tax Service has conduced official meetings at the Sweden Tax Agency during their visit to the country, Azernews reports.

The main objectives of the visit were to exchange experience, study advanced international approaches in tax administration, analyze digital transformation processes, explore opportunities for implementing artificial intelligence technologies, and conduct comparative evaluations of debt management and risk-based tax control models.

During the visit, the Azerbaijan State Tax Service delegation participated in presentations and discussions on AI-based service models and excise tax control mechanisms.

They also explored the functional features of a digitized tax declaration ecosystem and strategies for human resource development. In addition, the delegation engaged in exchanges on the expanded application of international data sharing and the use of big data in risk audits. Discussions further covered strengthening tax discipline and enhancing the efficiency of modern control tools.

The parties emphasized the importance of further expanding cooperation in tax administration, as well as continuing joint training and experience programs, and reviewed potential collaborative initiatives in this field.