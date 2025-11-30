Food safety and global perspective discussed in Baku

30 November 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

An event titled "Food Safety: A Global Perspective" has taken place at Baku Engineering University with the organization of the Student Scientific Society and the support of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute, Azernews reports.

The event was organized in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically Goal 2 (End Hunger) and Goal 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), in order to raise awareness among students, introduce them to scientific approaches, and help them develop a more professional perspective on the topic.

Ravan Rahimov, head of the Baku Engineering University's Food and Biotechnology Department, said that in today's world, food safety is not only a health issue but also a strategic subject encompassing economic, ecological, and social aspects.

He underlined that changes in the global food system, shifts in consumer habits, and climate change make a professional approach to food safety necessary.

The department head also highlighted that it is important to rely on expert opinions and evidence-based knowledge rather than unprofessional information provided at markets and retail outlets to distinguish between healthy and harmful foods.

Ramazan Nabiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute

gave an in-depth presentation on the topic. He explained the key differences between food safety and food security and noted that with the rapid expansion of international trade, the importance of food safety has grown significantly.

He added that there are unified international norms and standards for ensuring food safety. The "Farm to Table" approach ensures risk assessment and management at every stage of the food chain, meaning that using safe seeds, applying pesticides in accordance with regulations, and ensuring proper harvesting and transportation processes are crucial for food safety.

Ramazan Nabiyev also pointed out that strengthening control over imported and exported products is essential for maintaining both domestic food quality and international trade relations.

Furthermore, he stressed that consumers also have a responsibility in ensuring healthy nutrition. He also discussed new risks in food safety, global challenges, and the effects of climate change based on modern scientific approaches.

At the end of the event, participants' questions were answered, and interactive discussions on food safety were held.