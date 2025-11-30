AzerGold, Sudan strengthen cooperation in mining sector [PHOTOS]

30 November 2025 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC, held a meeting with Anas Eltayeb Elgailani Mustafa, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Ibrahimov welcomed the Ambassador and introduced Aslan Hasanli and Rufat Mammadkhanli, the winners of the "Yüksəliş" competition, who participated in the meeting as part of the Mentorship Program.

He emphasized that the "Yüksəliş" competition, established through a Presidential Decree, plays a vital role in identifying and nurturing young individuals with strong leadership and management potential in Azerbaijan. He pointed out that the competition provides participants with a platform to assess their skills, improve their leadership abilities, and broaden their professional networks.

The Chairman pointed out that the achievements of AzerGold are the result of Azerbaijan's targeted economic reforms, favorable investment conditions, and ongoing state support for the mining sector.

He further noted that AzerGold has made significant progress and gained valuable experience in its operational areas, with a focus on expanding international cooperation, particularly with mineral-rich countries. He stressed that the Central Asian and African regions are of strategic importance for AzerGold.

The Ambassador Mustafa expressed Sudan’s eagerness to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan, especially in the mining sector. He highlighted Sudan’s rich mineral reserves, including gold and copper, and its significant export potential. The Ambassador also emphasized that the Sudanese government places great importance on fostering mutually beneficial partnerships with foreign countries to fully harness these resources.

Both sides agreed that the meeting marked a positive step toward enhancing bilateral cooperation. They also discussed potential areas of collaboration, particularly in the mining sector, and exchanged views on further opportunities for joint initiatives between the two nations.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to exploring future cooperation prospects and expanding mutual collaboration in various sectors, with a particular focus on the mining industry.