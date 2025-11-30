Social support and awareness-raising efforts for families strengthened in Baku's Surakhani district

30 November 2025 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

The event titled "The Role of Community Leaders in Building a Safe Life: A New Social Approach in Surakhani" has taken place in Baku's Surakhani district, organized by the Azerbaijan State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs and the Surakhani District Executive Power, Azernews reports.

Deputy Head of the Surakhani District Executive Power, Konul Akhundova, addressed the event. In her speech, she emphasized that efforts continue to strengthen social support and awareness-raising activities for families in Surakhani district.

A total of 7,557 families live in the area, and various programs are being implemented to ensure their social protection.

Konul Akhundova noted that over the past 10 months, more than 800 applications were submitted in the district, 14,200 discussions were held on protecting citizens’ rights, the rights of 291 children were safeguarded, and food assistance was provided to 1,100 low-income families.

Around 73 disputes and housing and household issues of 55,846 people were resolved through commissions.

She pointed out that the work being carried out in the district is of great importance for protecting women's rights, ensuring the social welfare of families, and strengthening awareness-raising initiatives.