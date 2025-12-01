Culture Ministry announces first regional tours of artistic ensembles

1 December 2025 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

A new nationwide initiative has been launched supported by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry to mark the 140th anniversary of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, Azernews reports.

For the first time, large-scale tours of artistic ensembles under the ministry will be organized across various regions of the country in 2025 and 2026.

The project aims to enhance cultural life in the regions, ensure the effective organization of leisure time for the population, especially the youth as well as to strengthen interaction and exchange of experience with local creative groups.

As part of the tour program, in 2025 the R. Behbudov Azerbaijan State Song Theater's pop-symphonic orchestra will perform on December 1 at the Kimyachi Culture Palace in Sumgait and on December 27 at the Shamakhi District Cultural Center.

The soloists of the International Mugham Center, including vocalists and instrumental performers will give a concert on December 3 at the Barda District Cultural Center.

The Honored Collective Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra will perform on December 6 at the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Khachmaz, while the Jahangir Jahangirov Choir Ensemble will appear on December 26 at the Guba District Cultural Center.

In 2026, the Gara Garayev Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall will present a concert program on January 23 at the Fikrat Amirov Ganja State Philharmonic.