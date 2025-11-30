Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy joins Charity Bazaar in Rome [PHOTOS]

30 November 2025 22:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Officials from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy, the country's Permanent Mission to the FAO, and its Cultural Center in Rome have participated in the 56th International Festival Charity Bazaar organized by the UN Women's Guild (UNWG) at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani booth highlighted the nation's cuisine, traditional handicrafts, and souvenirs.

Opening remarks were delivered by FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu and UN Women's Guild President Rose Mary Vargas, who emphasized the escalating global hunger crisis and the need for coordinated international efforts to tackle it.

Following the speeches, Director-General Qu Dongyu visited the various country stands.

The charity event is designed to support children and women in need across the world. Participating countries showcased cultural programs and offered national products for sale.

In addition to Azerbaijan, this year's event featured the embassies of Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Senegal, Thailand, and Peru.

All funds raised from the bazaar will go toward helping children in need.