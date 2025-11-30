Azerbaijan, Malaysia strengthen education ties [PHOTOS]

30 November 2025 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku State University (BSU) has received a delegation of representatives from Malaysian higher education institutions, Azernews reports.

Rector Elchin Babayev gave the guests an overview of the university's activities, its research and educational environment, its position in international rankings, and the work being done in the area of internationalization.

He emphasized that there are significant opportunities for cooperation with Malaysian universities, particularly at the master's and doctoral levels.

Elchin Babayev noted that collaboration with Malaysian universities in areas such as academic exchange, joint degree programs, scientific research projects, and the organization of joint conferences could lead to meaningful outcomes.

The guests expressed their interest in establishing academic partnerships with BSU, Azerbaijan's largest higher education institution, across various fields.