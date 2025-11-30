Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss partnership in mine clearance [PHOTOS]

30 November 2025 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Vugar Suleymanov, has met with Houssam-Eldine Reda, the newly appointed Egyptian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The sides touched upon ANAMA's tasks and objectives, the extent of contamination of the liberated territories with mines and other explosive devices, as well as the humanitarian demining activities carried out under the "Great Return" program.

During the discussion, opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation and experience sharing in mine risk management were explored, including potential support from Egypt in this field.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) is a public legal entity tasked with overseeing demining operations, providing mine risk education, and coordinating mine action efforts across Azerbaijan. Founded in 1998 and restructured in 2021, its core responsibilities include removing mines and unexploded ordnance from liberated and conflict-affected areas, developing detailed mine maps, and ensuring compliance with international mine action standards.

ANAMA also focuses on safeguarding the population from threats posed by mines and explosive devices through awareness programs, supporting survivors, and collaborating with both domestic and international partners.