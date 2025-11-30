Polad Bulbuloglu: Everyone in Lachin witnessed rapid revival of city

30 November 2025 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Polad Bulbuloglu, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, has made the remarks at the closing ceremony of CIS Cultural Capital 2025 in Lachin, Azernews reports.

He stated that when choosing cultural capitals, the emphasis should be on cities of significant cultural and historical value rather than capital cities.

"When selecting cultural capitals, the main focus should not be on capital cities, but on cities that hold significant cultural and historical interest in their respective countries. I should note that the idea to nominate Lachin for the status of CIS Cultural Capital belongs to President Ilham Aliyev, and I would like to express my deep gratitude to the head of our state on behalf of all of us," Polad Bulbuloglu said.

"Lachin is the border of Azerbaijan; it is Garabagh land. It was very important for the CIS community to correctly understand the processes currently underway to revive the Karabakh region. Everyone present here witnessed the rapid revival of Lachin in the truest sense. Everything here had been destroyed, and within a short period of time, Lachin now represents Azerbaijan in the CIS space," he added.