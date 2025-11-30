Baku, Budapest explore new opportunities for cooperation [PHOTOS]

30 November 2025 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, Fuad Muradov, has met with Tamás József Torma, Hungary's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The chairman spoke about the successful diaspora policy carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and outlined Hungary's role as host of the upcoming meeting of heads of diaspora institutions of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

He stressed that the event will contribute to deepening relations among participating countries and creating new formats of cooperation.

The guest was provided with detailed information on multi-faceted projects such as Azerbaijan Houses abroad, weekend schools, and Coordination Councils, as well as the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora, which has become a strong actor in the international information space.

The Ambassador spoke about the importance of expanding cultural ties between the two countries and affirmed Hungary's consistent support for Azerbaijan's legitimate positions. He also shared detailed information about Hungarian communities abroad and expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including diaspora activities, will continue successfully and grow even stronger.

During the meeting, the significance of strengthening ties between Azerbaijani and Hungarian diaspora organizations, promoting cultural and humanitarian projects, increasing exchange programs for youth, and implementing joint projects was discussed. Attention was also drawn to the visits of participants of the "II INTERNSHIP" program, organized for officials of diaspora institutions from OTS member and observer countries, to Azerbaijan, including to Karabakh.

Tamás József Torma expressed his love for the Azerbaijani language and his desire to learn it.

The Ambassador was presented with the books "Azerbaijani Language" and "A Grammar of Contemporary Azerbaijani", prepared for foreigners wishing to learn the language, published with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on prospects for future cooperation.