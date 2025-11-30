Expert Council reviews 25 sites to bolster Azerbaijan's cultural preservation [PHOTOS]

30 November 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan places great importance on preserving and protecting its rich cultural heritage, which includes historical, architectural, and archaeological landmarks.

Identifying, documenting, and safeguarding these sites is essential for preserving national identity, supporting historical research, and promoting cultural tourism.

In line with ongoing efforts to preserve Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, the Culture Ministry's Expert Council on the Identification of Immovable Cultural Assets has recently reviewed the inclusion of 25 additional historical, architectural, and archaeological sites under state protection.

The chairman of the Expert Council, Gulchohra Mammadova, Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, briefed participants on the issues under discussion.

At the meeting, Sabina Hajiyeva, Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage provided information on the results of the work carried out by the Expert Council.

She stated that to date, 500 monuments and newly discovered sites have been reviewed by the council, with opinions obtained from the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences in accordance with the legislation.

In total, more than 2,000 monuments and newly discovered sites have been examined. The collected materials are discussed at the council's meetings in stages.

As a result of these efforts, 51 newly discovered sites have been registered this year, including 7 in Baku and 44 in territories liberated from occupation.

The council also heard opinions and proposals regarding 25 proposed sites, including 17 located in the Keshikchidagh State Historical and Cultural Reserve, 7 registered based on citizens' requests, and 1 in the Gubadli district.

Decisions were made to take the necessary measures to register these historical, architectural, and archaeological sites under state protection.

The Keshikchidagh State Historical and Cultural Reserve is located 75 km from the center of Aghstafa and 28 km from Boyuk-Kasik village.

Covering an area of approximately 25 square kilometers, the reserve stretches along the Azerbaijani-Georgian border.

The complex of caves is situated on the vast Jeyranchol plain, within the Gatardagh mountain range, about 15 km northeast of Jandar Lake, on steep cliffs along the southern and southeastern slopes of the mountains, at an altitude of 750–950 meters above sea level.

The reserve features over 70 caves, a castle, two temples, and a sacred site. It includes both natural and man-made caves, as well as a castle and a monastery carved during the Early and Middle Ages.

Keshikchi Gala (Guardian Castle), constructed on a sheer cliff by the indigenous people of Caucasian Albania in the 5th century AD, was intended as a "guardian" and shares architectural characteristics with other castles in Azerbaijan. The numerous carvings, temples, and sacred site within the reserve are similar to monuments built in Caucasian Albania.