Ganja State University team wins regional intellectual competition [PHOTOS]

30 November 2025 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Technological University (ATU) has conducted third regional intellectual competition "Our Victory is Eternal" within Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty, Azernews reports.

Students from Ganja State University emerged as the winners of the competition.

Knowledge contest involved teams from higher education and vocational institutions across the countr

The questions primarily focused on the activities of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the history of the Victory, and general worldviews.

The competition aimed to enhance the intellectual development of young people and expand their knowledge of Azerbaijan's history, as well as national and spiritual values.

The second place was awarded to Azerbaijan Technological University, while third place went to students from the Zagatala branch of Azerbaijan State University of Economics.

At the conclusion of the event, the Ganja State University's team was presented with a trophy and a certificate of honor.