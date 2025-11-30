Archaeology and Anthropology Institute hosts event for Year of Constitution and Sovereignty

30 November 2025 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

In line with the tasks set forth by President Ilham Aliyev's Decree on declaring 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan, an event has been held at the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, Azernews reports.

The event was opened by the director of the scientific institution, Associate Professor Farhad Guliyev, who stated that the Constitution not only defines the social organization and structure of an independent state but also establishes the legal foundation for its national and territorial sovereignty.

"The historic Victory achieved in 2020 also strengthened the values of sovereignty both legally and politically. After our glorious victory, the archaeological and anthropological research conducted by our institute’s staff in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur contributes to affirming our state sovereignty and is in line with the action plan related to the declaration of 2025 as the 'Year of Constitution and Sovereignty' in Azerbaijan," Guliyev said

The Deputy Director for Scientific Affairs, Associate Professor Zaur Hasanov, pointed out that the declaration of 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" is a significant event in the development of modern Azerbaijani statehood.

"During the period when National Leader Heydar Aliyev was the head of our independent state, the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 12, 1995, through a national referendum opened the way for large-scale legislative and judicial reforms in our country, shaping the main directions of modern society’s development. Even before the 44-day Patriotic War, the provisions of our Constitution reflecting the integrity and sovereignty of our territories enabled us to declare to the world that the archaeological excavations carried out by the occupiers in our liberated territories were illegal, and we prevented this crime,"Hasanov noted.

Professor Hidayat Jafarov, in his speech, reflected on the path Azerbaijan has taken, pointing out that during the Soviet era, the constitutions of the union republics did not ensure national sovereignty.

"The Constitution adopted through the national referendum on November 12, 1995, occupies a special place in the history of our national statehood. For the first time, a legal document was adopted that fully reflected the national sovereignty, independence, and national interests of the Azerbaijani people. The Basic Law was prepared as a result of the tireless efforts of National Leader Heydar Aliyev," Jafarov emphasized.

Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor Abbas Seyidov stated that with the return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to power in 1993, political chaos in the country came to an end.

"The preamble of the Constitution adopted on November 12, 1995, in the national referendum included provisions that reaffirmed our state and national independence, as well as our territorial integrity. It was only under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev that our victorious army, in the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020, established the provisions of our Constitution regarding the territorial integrity of our state," Seyidov noted.

Associate Professor Bahlul Ibrahimli, in his remarks, emphasized that the Soviet Constitution was unable to defend our territorial integrity.

"The provisions of our Constitution, adopted thirty years ago, regarding territorial integrity and sovereignty, were materialized as a result of the principled and purposeful policies carried out by President Ilham Aliyev. Our Constitution grants us the right to conduct research on our ancestral lands, and this right is backed by the reputation and military power of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Ibrahimli added.