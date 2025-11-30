Turkish delegation visits Baku Engineering University [PHOTOS]

30 November 2025 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Professors Aysel Ersoy and Rüya Şamlı from Istanbul Cerrahpaşa University, and Associate Professor Serdar Biroğul from Düzce University, have visited Baku Engineering University (BMU), Azernews reports.

The visit, which took place at the invitation of the BMU leadership, aimed to support the teaching of core specialization subjects in the SABAH program groups.

The delegation participated in courses related to Information Technology, Information Security, Computer Engineering, and Computer Science at the Faculty of Information and Computer Technologies.

Turkish professors delivered lectures on subjects such as "Fundamentals of Computer Engineering," "Introduction to Computer Science," "Basics of Programming," "Web Programming," and "Web Systems and Technologies," while practical sessions and laboratory classes were also organized.

Meetings were held between the faculty leadership, professors, and lecturers.

During these meetings, issues such as expanding mutual cooperation, updating subject programs, implementing advanced teaching methodologies, conducting joint scientific research, preparing and publishing scientific articles, and co-supervising PhD students were discussed.

The parties agreed that it would be beneficial to continue the collaboration in a regular and systematic manner.

Baku Engineering University was founded by a decree from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 8, 2016.

The mission of Baku Engineering University is "to train engineers across all levels of higher education, offer higher and supplementary education programs in this field, and carry out both fundamental and applied scientific research."

Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral programs are offered in Azerbaijani, English, and Russian languages.