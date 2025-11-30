City tour arranged as part of CIS Capital of Culture 2025 closing ceremony [PHOTOS]

30 November 2025 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A city tour was arranged for participants attending the closing ceremony of the "CIS Capital of Culture - 2025" in Lachin city, Azernews reports.

The excursion, organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in collaboration with the Special Representative of the President in the Lachin district, began at the "Hochazfilm" creative studio, part of Garabagh's unique multi-purpose cultural center.

The studio provides comprehensive support for film producers, including expert guidance, access to prime locations that highlight the region's natural beauty and distinctive features, and the necessary production equipment.

Guests explored a variety of exhibits within the pavilion, including an airplane, a helicopter, a prison, a scientific laboratory, and a three-sided green screen.

Following the studio visit, participants toured the Gilabi Ceramics Creative Center and the Yurd Gallery, both of which create works reflecting the history and culture of Lachin and the broader Garabagh region.

Note that Lachin city has been officially designated as the CIS Cultural Capital for 2025, a title announced by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Humanitarian Cooperation Council in October 2024.

The official opening ceremony took place on June 3, 2025, organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in partnership with the Special Representative of the President in the Lachin district.

As part of its activities under the CIS Cultural Capital program, Lachin has already hosted an International Youth Film Festival and a CIS Youth Camp. These events brought together young participants from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, enhancing collaboration through masterclasses in theater, media, painting, ceramics, photography, and other creative fields.

The city has also featured cultural and culinary exhibitions, showcasing traditional Azerbaijani dishes alongside offerings from other CIS countries. These events aim to promote mutual understanding and celebrate shared heritage.