Azerbaijani gas at heart of Southeast Europe’s energy stability

Azerbaijani gas at heart of Southeast Europe's energy stability
Elnur Enveroglu
Since entering commercial operation in October 2022, the Greece–Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB) has become one of the most strategically important energy assets in Southeast Europe. For Azerbaijan, whose gas forms the backbone of the project’s long-term supply arrangements, the interconnector is more than a commercial conduit: it is a geopolitical multiplier. The IGB has solidified Baku’s role as a reliable energy partner, strengthened Azerbaijan’s presence in the European market, and accelerated the transformation of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) from a regional delivery network into a strategic platform for diversified gas flows across the EU.

